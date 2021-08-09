Catholic World News

Seattle archdiocese’s plan to close churches stirs sadness, anger and resistance

August 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Mass attendance in the Archdiocese fell 15.5% between 1999 and 2018, to about 126,000, though the general population boomed,” according to the report. “Catholic baptisms and marriages plummeted even more, by 21.5% and almost 46% respectively.”

