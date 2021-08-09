Catholic World News

German political party, in video, assails opposing politician as ‘ultra-Catholic’

August 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Euronews

CWN Editor's Note: The politician, Nathaniel Liminski, is State Secretary and Head of the State Chancellery of North Rhine-Westphalia (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

