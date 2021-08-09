Catholic World News

Vatican announces plan for ‘Global Catholic Compact on the Family’

August 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The compact, which will be unveiled in June 2022, will be “a shared program of actions for promoting the family throughout the world in light of the social doctrine of the Church,” according to an announcement by the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life.



As part of the process, centers for family studies at Catholic universities will gather “information and research carried out on the cultural and anthropological importance of the family, focusing particularly on family relationships, the social value of the family and good practices of family policies at the international level.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!