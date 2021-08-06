Catholic World News

Christians plead for protection in Indonesia’s Aceh province

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in the Aceh province of Indonesia are calling upon the country’s government to provide them with security, and for the right to build their own churches. In the past seven years, at least 30 churches have been closed because of threats from Islamic militants or government pressures. Aceh is ruled by sharia law, and less than one-quarter of 1% of the population is Christian.

