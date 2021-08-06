Catholic World News

Separatist forces seize ancient Christian site in Ethiopia

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Ethiopia, forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a separatist group, have seized control of an ancient Christian site, prompting concerns about its safety. The TPLF has moved into Lalibela, where Christians in the 12th and 13th century build churches out of rocks. The site, administered by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, is listed by UNESCO as a world-heritage site.

