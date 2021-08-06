Catholic World News

Indian cardinal declares day of mourning for abortion

August 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai has asked the faithful of India to observe August 10 as a day of mourning. The date marks the 50th anniversary of India’s permissive abortion law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!