Archbishop Cordileone ‘grieved’ by angry reactions to Traditionis Custodes

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, who has defended the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass, says that he has been “grieved by certain disrespectful responses” to Traditionis Custodes, and to the insistence of Pope Francis that traditionalists should “affirm the validity of the Novus Ordo form of the Mass and, indeed, of the Second Vatican Council itself.”



At the same time, the archbishop called attention to the Pope’s concern about “widespread liturgical abuses.” Archbishop Cordileone said that “greater attention must be placed on restoring dignity, reverence, and sense of the sacred” to the Novus Ordo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

