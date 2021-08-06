Catholic World News
California, Florida Catholic colleges plan merger
August 06, 2021
» Continue to this story on Hermosa Beach Daily Breeze
CWN Editor's Note: The colleges are Marymount California University and Saint Leo University.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
