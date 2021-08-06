Catholic World News

Some European bishops give cautious backing to vaccination requirement

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I share the concerns of politicians — we will only defeat this virus if we all pull together,” said Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops’ conference. “To be vaccinated means more protection and freedom not just for you, but for everyone in society. It therefore expresses solidarity and charity.”

