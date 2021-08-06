Catholic World News

Philippine bishops, schismatic church pledge mutual forgiveness, healing of memories

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Philippines and the Philippine Independent Church have issued a joint statement, “Celebrating the gift of faith, learning from the past, and journeying together.”



Founded by an excommunicated priest in 1902, the Philippine Independent Church has 47 dioceses and claims 900,000 members. It is in full communion with the Episcopal Church (USA) and thus with the Anglican Communion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

