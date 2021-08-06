Catholic World News

Professor named to National Review Board

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Established in 2002, the National Review Board advises the US bishops on protecting children and youth from sexual abuse.



The new appointee, Julie Rubio, is professor of Christian Social Ethics at the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University. Her publications and presentations include “Masculinity and Sexual Abuse in the Church,” “Clericalism as Structural Sin: The Missing Voices and Bodies of Women,” “Sexual Violence, Gender, and Power: Clergy Sexual Abuse as Case Study,” and “The Clergy Sexual Abuse Crisis: It’s Not about Sex.”

