‘We have lost everything,’ priest says 1 year after Beirut explosion

August 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Beirut explosion killed 218 people, displaced 300,000, and caused over $15 billion in property damage. Father Michel Abboud, the priest interviewed for the article, is president of Caritas Lebanon, which has provided aid to the victims.

