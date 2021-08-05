Catholic World News

Bioethicist insists: vaccines cannot be mandatory

August 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC) has said that Covid vaccination should not be mandatory, and added that a Catholic can have “a very sound Catholic basis” for refusing the vaccine. Dr. Joseph Meaney added that Catholics who take a stand against vaccination “should get the support of the Church for doing so.” His stand puts him in opposition to the official policy of the New York archdiocese, which has instructed priests not to support religious exemptions for parishioners. The NCBC, which regularly advises the American bishops on bioethical issues, has posted a template that Catholic priests can use in writing to public officials to testify that a parishioner has a well-founded conscientious objection.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!