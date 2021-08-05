Catholic World News

Bishops applaud expanded eligibility for Afghan refugees who assisted US forces

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As Taliban forces advance in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has expanded eligibility for refugee resettlement.



Since 2006, the US bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services office has resettled over 73,000 Afghan refugees. The president of the US bishops’ conference, joined by chairman of the Committee on Migration, praised Congress “for coming to an agreement on the emergency supplemental appropriations bill to help ensure that all Afghans who are in danger because they assisted the US receive protection and welcome.”

