Another lawsuit filed against McCarrick; Opus Dei priest named

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Theodore McCarrick, now 91, was auxiliary bishop of New York (1977-81), bishop of Metuchen, NJ (1981-86), archbishop of Newark (1986-2000), and archbishop of Washington (2000-06). Created a cardinal in 2001, he resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was laicized in 2019.



In a new lawsuit, McCarrick and Father Michael Barrett, then a layman, are alleged to have committed sexual abuse in the 1970s. Ordained a priest of Opus Dei in 1985, Barrett was theological advisor to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2016 before becoming pastor of a New York parish.

