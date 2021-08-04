Catholic World News

Bishops condemn theft and attacks on churches in Mbuji-Mayi and Kinshasa

August 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Mbuji-Mayi, a city of 3.4 million, is the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kasaï-Oriental province (map); Kinshasa is the nation’s capital.



The Central African nation of 101.8 million (map) is 52% Catholic and 43% Protestant, with 2% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!