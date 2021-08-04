Catholic World News

Tribal Christian church demolished in Chhattisgarh

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian. Christians in the village of Telanga Para, where the was destroyed, have been accused of “forced conversions.”

