Catholic World News

In Northern Ireland, Loyalist paramilitary threats force Catholic mother, children out of home

August 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Belfast Live

CWN Editor's Note: “It beggars belief that illegal paramilitary gangs still exist and are still intimidating people from their homes,” said Séamas de Faoite, a Belfast city council member and communications officer for the House of Commons. “The UVF, UDA and those behind this threat offer nothing to people.”



(The UVF is the Ulster Volunteer Force; the UDA is Ulster Defence Association.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!