US bishops respond to House vote to force taxpayers to fund abortion overseas

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “While this legislation contains many positive provisions that provide assistance to the poor and vulnerable worldwide, including protection of refugees, increases to humanitarian assistance, and protection of the environment, nothing can justify subsidizing the taking of innocent human life,” said three bishops who chair committees of the bishops’ conference, in reference to HR 4373 (the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act), which passed in a 217-212 vote.

