Pope to resume weekly public audiences

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will resume his weekly public audiences on Wednesday, August 4, after a summer hiatus. Papal audiences have usually been suspended during the month of July, and this year that suspension coincided with the Pope’s colon surgery and recovery. During the month of August, the Wednesday audiences will be held in the Paul VI auditorium, rather than in St. Peter’s Square, because of the summer heat.

