Twitter, AP, Reuters join forces to promote ‘trusted’ news stories

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Twitter has announced an agreement with the Associated Press and Reuters to promote news stories that the services consider reliable, “to show information and news from trusted resources and to debunk misinformation.” Twitter promised to “contextualize developing discourse,” in a bid to keep control over public discussions.

