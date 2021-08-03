Catholic World News

Catholic activists in Brazil denounce violence, land invasion in indigenous Amazon territories

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Of the 81,225 families [that] had their lands physically invaded last year, 72 percent of them were indigenous,” according to a report from the Pastoral Land Commission of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil.

