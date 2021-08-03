Catholic World News

Philippine bishops, other Christian leaders challenge Duterte human trafficking

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to intensify our campaign against this modern slavery by addressing its root causes,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the National Council of Churches in the Philippines, and the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches said in a statement. “People are poor, yes, but human traffickers give money to corrupt officials for protection. President [Rodrigo] Duterte must fire them from their posts.”

