Denver archdiocese defends Catholic school’s dress code explanation

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our world sends very confusing messages to our kids, telling them that they can choose their own gender,” according to a school email that sparked a backlash among some parents. “We work to help our kids embrace the gender God has given them at birth. One way to do this is to help them learn to dress for their gender. Let’s face it, men and women dress differently, even if they are both wearing pants!”

