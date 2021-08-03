Catholic World News

Immigration advocates voice disappointment in Biden’s deterrence path

August 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to residents of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras who wish to seek asylum, President Biden recently said, “They should not come,” adding, “We are setting up in those countries, if you seek asylum in the United States, you can seek it from the country, from your place.” Vice President Harris has also said, “Do not come,” and, “If you come to our border, you will be turned back.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!