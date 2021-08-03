Catholic World News

Judge blocks Arkansas law prohibiting transgender medical interventions on children

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act became law in April after the state house (72-25 vote) and senate (25-8 vote) overrode Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto.

