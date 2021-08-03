Catholic World News

Pope appoints Nobel laureate to Pontifical Academy of Sciences

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics. The laureate, Donna Strickland, is Canadian and won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2018.

