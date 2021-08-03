Catholic World News

‘Proactive approach’ developed to rooting out harassment in US seminaries

August 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: John Cavadini, a Notre Dame theology professor (and former member of the International Theological Commission), describes the development of “benchmarks” for US seminaries in addressing sexual harassment.



“Less than half of those claiming they had experienced sexual harassment had reported their experience, and of those, less than half were confident their report had been taken fully seriously or that the policies had worked efficaciously,” he writes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

