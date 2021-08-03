Catholic World News

Nuns refuse to leave Kabul

August 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: As Taliban forces attack three major cities, the Sisters of Charity of St. Jeanne-Antide Thouret (Italian website) have declined to leave the capital city of Kabul, where they operate a center for mentally disabled children.



“Violence is the rule of law in Afghanistan, and the situation is getting worse every day,” said Sister Shahnaz Bhatti. “Blood flows in the streets as if it were water.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!