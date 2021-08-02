Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal: Church will not be intimidated

August 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua has vowed that the Catholic clergy in Nicaragua will not be silenced by fears of government reprisals. The cardinal said that the Church will continue to support democracy, despite attacks by the Ortega regime. Pointing to the historic role of the Church in resisting injustice, he said that the work of the Church is not political, but promotes the dignity of all people.

