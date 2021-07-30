Catholic World News

Confession must be part of talks on worthiness to receive Communion, nuncio says

July 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, made his remarks during a panel discussion on the US bishops’ upcoming Eucharistic document.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!