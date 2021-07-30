Catholic World News

Newark archdiocese says it has requested but not yet received data, analysis of hookup app use

July 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar has reported that “ a review of commercially available app signal data showed patterns of location-based hookup app use at more than 10 archdiocesan rectories and clerical residences during 2018, 2019 and 2020.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!