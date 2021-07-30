Vaccine acceptance particularly high among Catholics, survey finds
July 30, 2021
» Continue to this story on Public Religion Research Institute
CWN Editor's Note: 67% of Americans surveyed by the Public Religion Research Institute have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. 15% of Americans are “vaccine hesitant,” and 14% are “vaccine refusers.”
Vaccine acceptance is highest among Jews (85%), Hispanic Catholics (80%), and white Catholics (79%). It is lowest among Hispanic Protestants (56%), white evangelical Protestants (56%), and Mormons (65%).
