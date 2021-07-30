Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws renewed attention to jihadist violence in Mozambique

July 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On July 29, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page article to a crisis that has received scant media attention: the brutal jihadist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province that has caused 800,000 people, 70% of them women and children, to flee their homes.



The newspaper also highlighted the efforts of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Aid to the Church in Need, and others to draw attention to the crisis and assist the refugees. Pope Francis referred to Cabo Delgado in three of his most prominent addresses over the past year: his Christmas and Easter Urbi et Orbi addresses, and address to the diplomatic corps.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!