Catholic World News

McCarrick faces criminal charge for assault on minor

July 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with a sexual assault on a teenage boy. The charge involves an incident that allegedly took place in Massachusetts in 1974. Because McCarrick was not a Massachusetts resident, and left the state shortly after the alleged incident, the statute of limitations has not expired and a criminal charge can be pursued. McCarrick was laicized in 2019 because of his sexual misconduct and abuse of the confessional.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!