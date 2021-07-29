Catholic World News

Federal court dismisses challenge to Illinois Covid orders

July 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries challenged Gov. Jay Pritzker’s lockdown regulations of churches; the regulations are no longer in force.



Judge Robert Gettleman, named to the bench by President Clinton in 1994, dismissed the challenge, ruling that “it is absolutely clear that the alleged wrongful behavior— restrictions on religion due to the COVID-19 pandemic— are not reasonably expected to recur.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!