Federal court dismisses challenge to Illinois Covid orders
July 29, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries challenged Gov. Jay Pritzker’s lockdown regulations of churches; the regulations are no longer in force.
Judge Robert Gettleman, named to the bench by President Clinton in 1994, dismissed the challenge, ruling that “it is absolutely clear that the alleged wrongful behavior— restrictions on religion due to the COVID-19 pandemic— are not reasonably expected to recur.”
