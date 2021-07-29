Catholic World News

In Guatemala, bishops decry dismissal of anti-graft prosecutor

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The prosecutor, Juan Francisco Sandoval, has fled the country, and US officials have criticized his dismissal.

