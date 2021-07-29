Catholic World News

Catholic priests banned from rebel-held territory in Ukraine

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2014, over 10,000 people have been killed in the War in Donbass. Pro-Russian belligerents rule the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

