Catholic World News

Irish Jesuits apologize for ‘shameful’ mishandling of abuse case

July 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Marmion, who died in 2000, “abused boys sexually, emotionally and physically “ at a Jesuit secondary school, the Irish Jesuits said in an earlier statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!