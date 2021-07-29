Catholic World News

South Korea honors Father Kapaun with country’s highest military honor

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Servant of God Father Emil Kapaun (1916-1951) was a US Army chaplain who died in a North Korean prison camp.

