US bishops’ Eucharist document should unite, not divide, the Church, panelists advise

July 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Panelists at the discussion, hosted by the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, included Archbishop Christophe Pierre (the apostolic nuncio), Bishop Kevin Rhoades (who will oversee the drafting of the document), and Cardinal Joseph Tobin (a critic of the document).

