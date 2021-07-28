Catholic World News

New ‘patriotic’ Chinese bishop ordained; ‘underground’ priest arrested

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Li Hui was consecrated July 27 as the coadjutor bishop of Pingliang, with approval of both the Holy See and the Chinese regime. The ceremony—the third since a secret Vatican-Beijing accord was renewed last October—was led by Bishop Ma Yinglin, the vice-president of the government-backed Patriotic Catholic Association.



In a separate incident, Father Joseph Liu of the Mindong diocese was arrested and tortured by police, AsiaNews reports, because he refused to join the Patriotic Association.

