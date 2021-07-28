Catholic World News

Reporter ousted from press group over service on diocesan committee

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The New England First Amendment Coalition has expelled the vice president of its board, veteran Vermont journalist Mike Donoghue, because he serves on the Diocese of Burlington’s File Review Committee.



The president of the Vermont Press Association came to Donoghue’s defense. “Mike’s practice of his faith and service to his Church are his own personal business, and it is inappropriate to suggest that his journalism is compromised by his private practice of his religion,” said Lisa Loomis.

