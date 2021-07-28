Catholic World News

Pennsylvania diocese places vicar general on leave

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Harrisburg has placed its no. 2 official, Father David Danneker, on leave because of “allegations of adult misconduct” that “center around a relationship between Rev. Danneker and an adult female. A formal investigation by an outside third party is being conducted by a firm that has no ties to the Diocese.”

