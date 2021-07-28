Catholic World News

Federal appeals court rules against web designer who objects to creating same-sex marriage sites

July 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “A Colorado law forces web designer Lorie Smith and her studio, 303 Creative, to design and publish websites promoting messages that violate her religious beliefs,” stated her legal counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom. “The law at issue also gags Smith from even explaining on her company’s website what websites she can create consistent with her religious beliefs.”



Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act “permissibly compels [Smith’s] speech,” the 10th Circuit ruled. “A faith that enriches society in one way might also damage society in other ways, particularly when that faith would exclude others from unique goods or services.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!