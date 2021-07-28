Catholic World News

Pope asks Catholic communicators in Brazil to promote reconciliation

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to participants in “Mutirão de Comunicação,” an annual meeting organized by the Brazilian bishops’ conference for Catholics involved in the media.

