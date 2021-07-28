Catholic World News

Pro-abortion protestors disrupt Mass in Brooklyn

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On July 10, members of the group New York City for Abortion Rights gathered outside St. Paul’s Church “before the morning Mass and chanted throughout the Mass,” according to the report. “Some of their chants outside the church included ‘Our bodies, our lives, our right to decide,’ as well as ‘St. Paul’s Church harasses patients’ and ‘Free abortion on demand, can we win it? Yes we can.’”



Afterwards, the protestors “physically impeded [a pro-life Rosary procession] and harassed participants,” according to the report.

Disruption of religious services is a violation of federal law, ironically, under the terms of the FACE law, which has enacted primarily to guarantee unimpeded access to abortion clinics.

