Catholic World News

Priest attacked in Edinburgh cathedral

July 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Scottish Sun

CWN Editor's Note: Wielding a bottle as a weapon, a man attacked Father Jamie McMorrin, assistant priest at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh, while the priest was praying in a pew. The priest “managed to fend him off with a chair before the attacker ran out of the Cathedral,” the archdiocese said in a statement.



“This was terrible, frightening and totally unacceptable,” said John Swinney, Scotland’s second-leading official.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!