Michigan bishops donated $238K to effort to challenge LGBT ballot initiative

July 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “Fair and Equal Michigan: ballot initiative “would likely label as ‘discriminatory’ or ‘hate speech’ religious teaching that differentiates between the two genders, exclude faith-based organizations from providing necessary medical and social services for Michigan’s neediest citizens, and create ongoing and burdensome legal challenges for any number of religious communities,” the Michigan Catholic Conference said in a statement.

