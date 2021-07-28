Catholic World News

Financial-scandal trial adjourns until October after defense attorneys argue against Vatican jurisdiction

July 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The long-awaited trial of ten defendants, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, on financial-misconduct charges, opened on July 27.



“Of the 10 people on trial, the only defendants present for the opening day were Cardinal Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, and Msgr. Mauro Carlino, the cardinal’s former secretary,” according to the report. “The other eight defendants were represented by their lawyers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!